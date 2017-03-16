Northern region coaches elect committee

Northern Region Football Coaches Association (NRFCA) held its annual general elections on Saturday where McNebert Kadzuwa was retained as chairperson.

Kadzuwa who worked as assistant coach for Mzuni will serve as chairperson for another four-year term after being re-elected unopposed.

The other members in the new committee are vice chair Elias Chirambo, general secretary Christopher Nyambose, organising secretary Charles Kamanga, treasure Elias Gomile and vice treasure Saulosi Nyirenda.

The committee also include regional coach George Burundi Kaunda and committee Members: Hillary Munthali, Square Nyasulu, Isaac Kapyepye and Hastings Msowoya.

In his acceptance speech, Kadzuwa said he is happy to retain his position.

“Am happy to return on my position and this doesn’t mean am wise than others but people trusted us to run the ship.

“We were failing in some things but now with this newly elected committee it is my hope that things will be much better than before,” he said.

Guest of honour who is also the general secretary for Northern Region Football League Masiya Nyasulu hailed the coaches for holding free and fair elections.

“Today I witnessed a fair and free elections, we cannot talk of football without coaches these people are doing great job to put the game of football in Malawi on the map

“I have been following what was happening in the NRFCA previous committee it was very pathetic, there was no oneness that’s why we hear that some top member swindled the association’s money.

“But am happy today to see the number of coaches increasing every year here in the region, let’s take football as a serious thing,” said Nyasulu.

Other guests who attended the elections were National Football Coaches Treasure Dingani Nhlane and District Sports Officer for Mzuzu city Oga Mshali.