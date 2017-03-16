No Lucius Banda music on MBC

Lucius Banda can be celebrated as one of the legends of local music but Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has other thoughts.

The veteran musician long fell out of glory with the state broadcaster for criticizing government in some of his songs. The aftermath has not been desirable for the artist as he faces a ban on MBC.

Banda, a Balaka North Parliamentarian, has had his music banned for months now.

This has effected people who love his music to engage extra efforts if they want to enjoy the tunes.

However, Lucius has been mostly affected. Yesterday he bemoaned MBC’s action, labelling it unofficial.

Soldier expressed his sentiments on Facebook yesterday.

“The pain of being an active Malawi citizen …….Someone just decides to unofficially ban my music on MBC (for some months now) kaya ndikachingati tsopano? Why don’t you ban me from paying tax as well…..koma ineyo? Ndidzakasimba kwa mlengi wanga ….morning…,” reads the post.

The legend sometimes uses music to express his political views. For this, he has been branded the hero status by Malawians since his criticism is arguably constructive.

The broadcaster which runs on taxpayers’ money, has lost popularity for suppressing the voice in music, the voice which addresses issues.

A good number of musicians have had their songs banned on MBC having been misinterpreted as attacking the government. Fredokiss faced the ban about 4 years ago, for his song titled Changes. In 2015, Kalawe’s Dzuka Malawi was also banned.

On a positive note, the influx of private owned television and radio stations quickly mitigates effects of MBC ban. Lucius Banda and other government enemies as branded by MBC continue to enjoy airplay on other stations.