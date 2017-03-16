Ng’ambi scores in Platinum Stars cup win

Malawi national football team midfielder, Robert Ng’ambi scored Platinum Stars’ second goal in their 3-2 win over Amazulu to advance into the last 8 of the NedBank Cup on Wednesday night.

Ng’ambi’s side came from a goal down to beat Amazulu at Royal Bafokeng stadium in their Nedbank last 32 clash.

The match started in an entertaining fashion as both sides were in search for an opener and the it finally came in the 35th minute of first half.

After the break it was Platinum Stars who came impressively as they were in search for the kept attack in search for the all important equlaizer which came in the 57th minute before Ng’ambi put them ahead 3 minutes later.

However Amazulu restored parity on the 63rd minute of the game through Boysen Mbatha to set up an exciting last 30 minute, which was capped off by a late Henrico Bote’s winner for Stars from Ryan De Jongh’s cross.

And the game ended 3-2 in favour of Ng’ambi’s side Platinum Stars.