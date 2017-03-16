Mob undresses mentally ill woman

A mob in Blantyre on Thursday stripped naked a mentally ill woman after suspecting her of stealing from Blockbuster shop.

Other people took photos of the abused woman and the pictures have since gone viral on social media.

In the pictures, the woman is seen crying as she experiences the ordeal.

However, the police have refuted claims that the woman stole from the shop.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24 on Thursday evening, Limbe Police spokesperson Pedzesai Zembeneko said the police condemns the act arguing that they are to arrest those who took the photos.

“We just got reports that some people were taking photos of a woman who was naked and our police officers rushed to the scene and rescued her, when we interviewed her we noted that she was a mad woman and we haven’t received any case of theft from the shop,” said Zembeneko.

He further condemned the act of taking photos of the woman arguing that those who were involved lacked the spirit of “humanity.”

“It is not good that people should abuse the social network like that, it was their responsibility to take the person to police and not take photos,” added Zembeneko.

Meanwhile the police have sent the woman to her relations.