Ministry of health pledges to fight diabetes

The ministry of health say it has stepped up efforts to fight diabetes in Malawi.

The statement has been made following civil society organisations’ (CSOs) questions on the issue.

Recently, the CSOs in health sector raised alarm that government is not doing anything in fighting diabetes in the country.

In his response to the issue, Director for Communicable Diseases Dr Kaponda Masiye said the health sector is working tirelessly to deal with the disease.

“If we say that government is not doing anything on diabetes then we are wrong because government has established communicable diseases units,” he explained.

He said the ministry is also conducting awareness campaign on how to deal with diabetes.

Masiye added that the department is as well teaching health personnel on how to take care of patients suffering from diabetes.

According to Masiye, government is doing all these efforts considering that diabetes is a diseases that is affecting many people in Malawi.

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high.