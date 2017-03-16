Government warns chiefs over corruption

The Malawi Government has threatened to fire chiefs involved in corruption during the implementation of Masaf 4 project.

The warning was stated by the minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa during a political rally in Zomba district.

Nankhumwa said they have received reports showing that chiefs connive with project supervisors to steal money or dupe beneficiaries during implementation of projects.

“Government is not impressed with the way the Masaf project has commenced,” he said.

He explained that government has noted that some chiefs are involved corrupt acts which is unfortunate.

The minister said some chiefs register fake beneficiaries while few people are involved in the work on the ground. This effectively means that some of money which is meant for the project goes to the chiefs’ pockets.

He therefore warned the chiefs to stop the behaviour before it is too late.

Government sourced $102 million from the World Bank to be used for implementing Public Works Programmes under the Masaf 4 project.

But this week, The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two councillors and a village committee member on allegations that they stole money meant for rehabilitation of roads and fish ponds in Mulanje district.