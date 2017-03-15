Schools urged to verify candidates’ details

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has urged schools in the country to recheck the details of candidates before the commencement of national exams.

This comes a few months before students sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams in the country.

MANEB has since delivered nominal rolls to schools for verification of details that students gave to the examination body.

The exam body hopes the exercise will help in preventing cases of missing subjects, wrong subject combination, missing names during examination, wrong sex (male or female) among others.

A nominal roll is a list of names and fine details of registered candidates, the list is produced after receiving data from district education offices as received from the candidates.

All schools with candidates are supposed to verify the details before exams. Last year some schools claimed to have had their candidates missing on the list of some subjects blaming MANEB for the development but the exam body pushed back the blame to schools arguing they released nominal rolls for verification of details.