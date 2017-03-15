Revolting not the way to go – analyst

A political scientist in the country has reiterated the need for opposition political parties to put the interest of the country first in their actions.

This is coming at a time when the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera has suggested that Malawians should revolt against the current government saying it has failed Malawians.

Speaking to Malawi24, one of the political scientists in the country Wonderful Mkhutche said calling for a revolt is not a solution to the country’s problems.

Mkhutche said giving in to a revolt will backstab Malawi’s democracy. “Calling for a revolt is not the way to go as this will backstab our democratic progress and what we need is a political opposition that has the interest of the country in their actions,” said Mkhutche.

He added that Chakwera should have come in and try to help government change some issues he sees are not going right.

“There are a lot of important changes that can be made, institutional changes are one of them and Chakwera has the civil society at his disposal and if he grows with he will be able to rally the public to pressure government to make changes,” he said.

According to Mkhutche, a democratic country like Malawi should value institutions and any political actions should be within those lines.

However, the Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi has slammed Chakwera saying the word revolt was not supposed to come from the leader of opposition who is also a Reverend.

The officials from the council further said that as a person who once stood at the pulpit preaching the word of God should have come in with solutions to the country’s problems rather than calling for a revolt.