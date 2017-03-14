Malawian man arrested for trying to kill woman with albinism

Police in Nkhatabay have arrested a 21-year-old man for attempting to kill a woman with albinism at Chintheche in the district.

Nkhatabay police station Public Relations Officer Ignatius Esau identified the suspect as Mphatso Phiri who tried to attack Dailess Longwe with a knife.

Esau said around noon hours on March, 8 2017 the suspect went to the house of the 25-year-old woman where he told the woman he will attack her that night.

“And true to the suspect’s words, around 6pm on the same day, the suspect armed with a knife and in the company of two friends went to the victim’s house where they intimidated her,” said Esau.

Sensing danger, the woman shouted for help and in no time her husband who by then was chatting at a nearby house came to her rescue.

The suspects managed to run away but Phiri was later arrested by the police. Mphatso Phiri who comes from Chifya village in the area of Traditional Authority Mankhambira in Nkhatabay district will soon appear to court where is expected to answer a charge of intimidation that infringes section 88(1) of the country’s penal code.

Meanwhile police are hunting for the other suspects who were together with Phiri on the day.

Police in Nkhatabay district have since assured people with albinism that it will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that they are protected from any act of abuse towards them and anyone caught perpetrating such kind of abuse will face the long arm of the law.