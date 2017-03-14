Happening now: Students clash with police

Students at Mawila Private Secondary School in Liwonde have clashed with police as the group wants to rescue a friend from a house in which “she is being held against her will”.

According to an inside source, the female student from the school went missing on Sunday. The girl is being suspected to be in Victor Mtuwa’s house who resides close to the institution.

It is being said that the missing student wrote a short message informing her friends that she is being kept in Mr Mtuwa’s house.

The source said the missing girl used a mobile phone from another friend who was recently locked up in the house by the same man.

Meanwhile, the students and the police are in a cat and rat chase as the students want to search Mtuwa’s house in order to find out if the girl is really in the house.

The students have so far destroyed a brick fence around Mr Mtuwa’s house.

The police, who claims that there is no evidence for the students’ accusations, have already fired teargas at the protesting students in a bid to disperse them. More details to come.