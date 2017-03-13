Just in: ADMARC workers down tools

Workers at the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC) headquarters in Blantyre are staging a strike in a bid force management to up their salaries and give them better house allowances.

This morning the workers rioted in front of the top management officials.

They argue that their salaries are at par with the current cost of living in the commercial city.

Sources who tipped Malawi24 disclosed that some workers are paid K35,000 and they get K2,000 as house allowance- money they feel is just not enough.

The workers have disclosed that they will only resume work if management meets the demands. Meanwhile authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

A survey on cost of living in the major cities of the country released last year disclosed that a family of six members must spend over K150,000 to have a standard living.