Guard kills boss

A 32-year-old man identified as Petros Kaunda is in police custody in Nkhatabay after he shot to death an Admarc sales clerk at Mzenga in the district.

According to Nkhatabay Police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, Patrick Mawaso, 25, who was a sales clerk for Mzenga Admarc depot was inside his office sorting out documents in readiness for auditors who were coming in due course whilst the security guard Kaunda was outside the office armed with A 303 rifle.

According to Esau, at a later stage the security guard heard some footsteps and when he looked further he saw unknown person standing on the far side of the office. He alerted his boss who was inside not to come out as he had already aimed his rifle at the unknown person.

“The guard then pulled the trigger and instead the bullet hit Mr Mawaso who was coming out of the office and the unknown person ran away. After realising that he had shot his own boss, Mr Kaunda decided to shoot himself but was rescued by people who came to the scene after hearing the gun shot,” said Esau.

Patrick Mawaso who hailed from Mayuni village Traditional Authority Chikulamayembe in Rumphi district was rushed to Mzenga health centre where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

An autopsy conducted at Nkhatabay district hospital revealed that the clerk died due to severe loss of blood secondary to a gun wound in the chest.

Petros Kaunda comes from Chiheni Kacheche village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba district and is currently being kept at Nkhatabay police station waiting for court proceedings.