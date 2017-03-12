MCP welcomes back prodigal member

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has welcomed back veteran member Daniel Mulomo who was on bad terms with the party’s leadership after challenging party president Lazarus Chakwera.

Mulomo accused Chakwera of breaching the party’s constitution after changes were made to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Former regional chair Mulomo together with other members also dragged his party to court for holding regional elections which ousted him, saying the polls were “illegal”.

However, Mulomo has pledged to support Chakwera arguing that the party should work in “unity”.

Speaking after a press briefing in Lilongwe on Saturday, Mulomo said the party has to work together hence he is to support Chakwera’s leadership.

MCP acting secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka said the party is ready to work with Mulomo despite the troubles he had with party.

“We consider those that took the party to court still members of the party, those are dynamics in the party in a democracy you don’t expect to always agree, there are times that you differ,” said Mkaka.

Meanwhile the party is yet to receive other members who followed Mulomo’s rebellion.