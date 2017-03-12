Devotion: Control your life

…And if we put bits into the mouths of horses to get them to obey us, then we guide their entire bodies. Look at ships too: Though they are so large and driven by harsh winds, they are steered by a tiny rudder wherever the pilot’s inclination directs. So too the tongue is a small part of the body, yet it has great pretensions. (James 3:3-5).

In Biology we are taught the functions of the tongue and mouth. However in the spiritual realm, mouth and tongue were given to us to control the course of life(James 3:6).

Your course of life is determined by whatever you confess. Horses are controlled by bits, ships are controlled by rudder.

Human course is controlled by the tongue. Where your tongue goes, your life goes there. Learn to speak good and see how your life will be. Even in the midst of trouble learn to speak good.Job 22:29″ When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.”

Some people say if God wants them to be poor then they can’t avoid it. If he wants them sick then they will be sick. However this is a wrong confession.God does not allow his children to suffer. The devil is the one who comes to kill, steal and destroy (John 10:10) whether your health, job, family and all things that you have. To think that God is planning evil is ignorance of the Word. People want to attribute everything to God so that when it fails, they should blame God. Matthews 18:18(GNT) “And so I tell you what you prohibit on earth will be prohibited in heaven and what you permit on earth will be permitted in heaven”. The scripture shows us here that heaven is responding to what the earth is controlling. If you don’t permit it in your life, nobody will force it on you. The devil can’t force it even God himself respects the human permission and can’t force it on you. Its your responsibility to permit or prohibit things on earth and heaven will honor that.

In 2 Kings 4 we see the story of a woman who prohibited death from reigning in her son by her positive confession. She says everything was fine when she had a dead son in the house. Through the positive confession, her son came back to life. 2 Kings 4:26 “Now, run to meet her and ask her, ‘Are you well? Are your husband and the boy well?'” She told Gehazi, “Everything’s fine.”

Use your tongue both for prohibiting non desired situations and permitting the desired situations.The spiritual world will honor that. Remember Proverbs 18:21 says death and life are in the tongue. Therefore kill what you don’t desire in your life and give life to what you desire to flourish.

Confessions:Make positive confessions

Prayer and counselling +265888326247 or +265888704227