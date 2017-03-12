Confirmed: TNM stops Malawi’s top tier league sponsorship

…league not starting soon
Its now confirmed that Mobile phone company Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) has suspended its sponsorship to the country’s top flight football league.
This follows continued criticism from the the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC).
CFTC has been on TNM’s neck for the contract clauses that restrict Super League of Malawi (SULOM) and clubs from entering into agreements with mobile company’s competitors.
Meanwhile SULOM General Secretary Williams Banda confirmed the decision by TNM.
He has since turned his ire on the CFTC.
Banda says the CFTC has failed to differentiate between football sponsorship and corporate social responsibility in making its ruling.
This means the new season which was scheduled to kickoff on 8 April 2017 will not start any time soon as negotiations and possible moves to fetch for new sponsors will be ignited by the managers.
TNM’s five-year contract expires at the end of the 2017 season and the mobile company already pleged another 10 years of sponsorship.
give chance to Airtel they can fix it