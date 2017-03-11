Namadingo seeks to raise K1.2 million for cancer ward

Gospel artist Patience Namadingo has started a call, perform, and pay campaign with the aim of raising K1.2 million for children’s cancer ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre.

Namadingo who is well known for his song ‘Mtendere’ which gave him a name in the music industry said he has made a plan to raise 1.2 million Kwacha within 40 days.

According to the musician, his plan is that for 40 days he will be performing live one song to 10 people each day and every person will be paying K3000.

“It’s one artist, one camera man, one song and one guitar on every visit be it at your home, office, space or business joint and every person who is there will be paying three thousand kwacha.

“Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital is the only hospital that has children cancer ward in Malawi. Together we are going to raise 1.2 million kwacha and it’s possible, I will do it,” said the Msati Mseke star.

Namadingo said those interested can call him through 0880 959 911 and he will be going to their offices, homes or business joints to perform in order to help children who are at the hospital.

Born in 1989, the singer Namadingo has a number of popular songs including Mozimila, Si’njenjemera, Mbiri, Mfumu kale and Tili ndi Yesu.