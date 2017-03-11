Man arrested for operating clinic without licence

Police in Kasungu district have arrested a 23-year-old man for operating a clinic without licence.

Deputy public relations officer for Kasungu Police Harry Namwaza identified the suspect as Charles Dokera.

Namwaza said they received a tip that the suspect was operating a clinic and they later invaded his premises where upon conducting a search they found assorted medical drugs.

Dokera was arrested on the spot and he will appear before court soon to answer the charge of operating a clinic without a permit and being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

Charles Dokera comes from Chisinga village, Traditional Authority Chisinga in Kasungu district.