Kelvin Sings reveals dream to collaborate with Lulu

Malawi’s contemporary RnB artist Kelvin Sings has revealed his dream of having a collaboration with local RnB icon Lulu.

In an interview with Malawi24, Kelvin said Lulu has been his inspiration ever since he was a little boy and it has been his dream to collaborate with him and learn some things which he believes will be part of taking his music career to another level.

“There are a lot of talented musicians in Malawi like Patience Namadingo and Lulu and I look at featuring one of them in one of my projects in the near future especially Lulu,” said Kelvin.

The 21-year-old Pact College student continued to say that music has benefited him a lot in many ways, talking of finances and exposure of his talent to the audience.

“I started music long time back when I was a child but I was not known to the public until I joined searching for a star competition which saw me getting exposure through the show and the media and being the winner of the grand prize going away with a car worth three million Kwacha, I always thank God for this,” he said.

Born Kelvin Zalimba, the Blantyre based artist said he is currently working on entertaining his fans with new singles while he is also working on his album which he plans to release next year.

Speaking of his survival in the crowded music industry, Zalimba said he has got his managers who have experience in music who always help him in every project so he believes he will survive by coming up with good products that Malawians will like them.

Meanwhile the Echelon signed artist says he has been working with Mingoli band for some months now of which he has described as a great experience working in live performances and there is a lot he has learnt from the band.