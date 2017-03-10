Devotion: Follow His leading

Gen 26:1-2 “There was a famine in the land, in addition to the first famine that was in the days of Abraham. Isaac went to Abimelech king of the Philistines, to Gerar.Yahweh appeared to him, and said, “Don’t go down into Egypt. Live in the land I will tell you about.”

The scripture above shows us about how God led Isaac in making the right decision. When everybody else was going to Egypt for greener pastures, Yahweh told Isaac not to go and Isaac obeyed and did not go and he prospered in the same land of famine.Genesis 26 : 13 ” The man became rich, and his wealth continued to grow until he became very wealthy.”

Compare Isaac to his relation called Lot.Genesis 13 : 10-11 ” Lot looked up and saw that the whole plain of the Jordan was well watered, like the garden of the LORD, like the land of Egypt, toward Zoar. (This was before the LORD destroyed Sodom and Gomorrah.) So Lot chose for himself the whole plain of the Jordan and set out toward the east. The two men parted company.”

The reason Abraham separated from Lot was because they had flocks that could not feed in one place. Now Abraham gave lot to choose first the land and he chose the cities. What a choice. Getting feed of flocks in cities? He was led by sight and saw the nice buildings and got attracted to them. He forgot that he was a flock keeper. He never even consulted Abraham to ask God on hos behalf in choosing according to God.This shows that his choice was not led of the Spirit. No wonder he came out of the city with nothing. He lost all the things in the fire of Sodom and ended up in a cave. Gen 19:30 “Lot went up from Zoar with his two daughters and settled in the mountains because he was afraid to live in Zoar. So he lived in a cave with his two daughters.”

What a tragic end for CITY LIFE of Lot. A rich man ended up in a cave.

As Christians we need to be led by the Spirit. Don’t make decisions based on outward looks. Even if it looks insignificant, ensure you consult the Spirit who dwells in you. He will help you always.

Some Christians make decisions that land them in very big trouble because they never consult Holy Spirit. Some had abandoned old jobs and taken new jobs and lost them in no time. People have moved to new locations and lost a lot within short time. Its the desire of the father that we be led by the spirit to avoid mistakes that would cost us much.

Further scriptures:

Romans 8:14 “For all who are being led by the Spirit of God, these are sons of God.”

Gal 5:18 “But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law.”

Prayer

Thank you Father for the gift of your Holy Spirit who leads and directs me in everything I do. I am yielding to your Spirit every day of my life. I will make every decision based on His guidance. In Jesus name.Amen

