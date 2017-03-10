Crocodile kills man in Mangochi

A 42 year-old man identified as Mtaja Mkowa has died after being attacked by a marauding crocodile on Wednesday at Masi dock along Shire River in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi confirmed the death and told Malawi24 that on the fateful day the deceased went to his maize field which is close to Shire River.

According to Daudi, after finishing his fieldwork the man went to clean himself at the river but suddenly whilst bathing a crocodile attacked the man and he died.

The dead body was found in the reeds by the villagers.

Postmortem conducted at Mangochi District Hospital revealed that death was due to severe chest injury and loss of blood.

This happened two weeks after another man at Kazembe Dock along Shire River was also attacked to death in the same district.

Police in the district have since advised the general public to avoid visiting or bathing in crocodile infested waters in order to avoid such incidents from happening.

Mtaja hailed from Masi village, Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.