MCP blames DPP for using cadets to insult Chakwera

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has faulted the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for using its cadets disguised as MCP youths to attack opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera.

Some youths from MCP are reported to have held a press briefing to attack MCP president Chakwera over his recent address to the nation in which he disclosed that Malawians will revolt if President Peter Mutharika fails to address issues affecting the country.

Chakwera cited socio-economic hitches that have marred the country to be a contributing factor to his plans to revolt against the current leadership.

Reacting on the sentiments, some youths held a press briefing faulting Chakwera arguing that his remarks goes contrary to democratic principles.

The briefing that was hosted at Silver Grey Lodge and was covered by Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC), saw the youths questioning the leadership of Chakwera.

However, MCP vice governor for the north Gracious Soko has blamed DPP for using its cadets to assassinate the character of the MCP leader.

Responding to the allegations, DPP regional governor Kenneth Sanga has refuted the claims arguing that the youths are MCP members.

Santa added that the briefing gives a reflection of lack of trust among party members.