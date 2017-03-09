Malawi ascends in FIFA rankings

The Malawi national football team, has moved one place up to position 103 in the world on the latest Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) rankings released on Thursday.

The Flames have also moved on the African continent with just a step to position 29.

Their last match was in September 2016 at Kamuzu Stadium against Swaziland in the final Afcon qualification game which ended 1-0 in favor of Malawi.

Egypt (20) still lead the pack in Africa, while Senegal (28), 2017 Afcon champions Cameroon (32), Burkina Faso (36), Tunisia (37), DR Congo (38) and Nigeria (41) make up the top seven in that order.

Argentina remain No 1 in FIFA’s latest world ranking list with Brazil coming second.

World Cup champion Germany, Copa America winner Chile and Belgium complete the top five ahead of World Cup qualifying matches this month.

Poland has risen to its best-ever spot at No. 12, tied with Wales.

There are 26 European teams in the top 48. FIFA talks this month are set to allocate UEFA 16 places when the 2026 World Cup expands to 48 teams.

Mexico leads the CONCACAF nations at No. 17, while the United States dropped one to No. 30.