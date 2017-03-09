Devotion: Be humble all the time

Its not about showing to people that you are humble but rather God who sees the heart of man should qualify you based on your motive in whatever you do.

The scripture shows us that pride precedes the destruction of a person and humility precedes honour. Those who are humble are honoured by the Lord whereas those who are proud are close to their destruction. Jesus was humble before the father, He abased himself and took the form of man and died on the cross. He left all the glory and honor of heaven and became like a servant.

He left the comfort of heaven and humbled himself by coming to earth to die for sinful man. Because of this He received the name above every name. The name is a representation of authority. His name has authority over other names because of humility. Phi 2:8-9 KJV “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name.”

Those believers who are humble are the great people in the Kingdom. Mat 18:4 NET* “Whoever then humbles himself like this little child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

In the Kingdom we get promoted when we humble ourselves. 1Pe 5:6 KJV* “Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time.” Jas 4:10 KJV* “Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.” Mat 23:12 KJV* “And whosoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.”

If you need more grace, then humble yourself.Jas 4:6 KJV “But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble.”

Therefore whether we have achieved great things, we need to humble ourselves for more achievements.

Those who are humble will always remember its not by themselves but by the power of God that has made them achieve something. 2Co 3:5 BBE* “Not as if we were able by ourselves to do anything for which we might take the credit; but our power comes from God”.

Prayer

Thank you Father for the Word that reminds me to be humble all the time. I receive your Word and will maintain my humility all the time. I will always remember that my ability is not of myself but of Christ working in and through me. I will be wise always be wise but humble. In Jesus Name.Amen

For prayer counselling and invitations +265888326247