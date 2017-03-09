Chiwamba hails women in male dominated fields

Malawi’s top poet Robert Chiwamba has hailed women who are in traditionally male dominated fields in a new poem titled “Ngwazi zazikazi” that has been released as a theme poem for this year’s commemoration of International Women’s Day.

The poem has saluted the women for their bravery and courage and acknowledges that they are heroes for their presence in such fields that are stereotyped to only fit men.

Chiwamba in the poem has commended the women for their outstanding performance in these fields despite facing hardships that would have discouraged them.

“Ngwazi zazikazi, ndiye adadutsa muziphinjo zosiyana siyana, kukhomeleredwa, kupondelezedwa ndikubaidwa minga, adaopsyezedwa panjira yawo ndi anthu ofuna kuwabwezela m’mbuyo, koma iwo monga mbeu yopilira kuchiwau adalimba mtima naimabe mu ntchito zomwe zimaganizilidwa kuti ndizachimuna, lero ndi chimwemwe tiima nawo amayi ndi atsikana onse omwe akuphunzila komanso akugwira ntchito zomwe zimatengedwa kuti ndi za azibambo, tigwila chanza nkuwapatsa sawatcha kuti atiimilira ndipo amatiimilira,” reads a stanza in the poem.

In a telephone interview with Malawi24, Robert Chiwamba said women deserve to take part in various areas of Malawi’s development.

According to Chiwamba, women who are in areas that are male dominated such as carpenters, soldiers, plumbers, pilot and mechanics should be hailed.

The poem has been sponsored by UNESCO as a theme poem during this year’s International Women’s Day celebrations that will take place at Mponela Community Technical College in Dowa.

The international theme for this year is “Women in the Changing World: Planet 50-50 by 2030.” While here in Malawi it is under the theme “Closing the Gender Gap in the World of Work by 2030.”