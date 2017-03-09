Bullets to go for constitutional review

Reinstated Nyasa Big Bullets Board of Trustees will call for an Extraordinary Annual General Meeting (EAGM) for the club’s constitutional review.

The current structure gives too much powers to the supporters executive committee whereby it can fire the main executive committee anytime if there are disagreements within the club.

Now, due to the in-house wrangles which saw sponsors Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) suspending funding to the club, the Board of Trustees committee says an EAGM will be called in order to change some of the laws governing the Blantyre based side.

According to a letter released by the committee on Tuesday and signed by Chairman James Busile, effective modus operations are currently being revisited to allow for proper guidance in the team.

“Effective modus operations are being revisited to allow proper guidance in the governance of the team so that each club structure is aware of its mandate and observance of limits of their powers

“That within this year, 2017, a constitutional review will be held to amend unclear sections in the club’s constitution and make it more governance friendly that reduces conflicts,” reads part of the statement.

The wrangles in Bullets family reached a climax when the Board of Trustees ignored calls made by the supporters committee at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to have polls for the main executive committee this month.

Later on, the Board of Trustees gave in to the supporters committee’s demands but scrapped off some positions in the executive committee, a move that did not go well with the supporters who vowed to have all positions contested by the aspiring candidates.

Mass exodus of the Board of Trustees followed before the team’s Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya followed suit by throwing in the towel as the situation kept on worsening at the people’s team.

The development forced NMC to suspend its funding to the team until all the squabbles are put to bed by all the parties.

However, when people expected the supporters committee to cease fire, a new development emerged when the committee demanded Nyasa Manufacturing Company to pay the players their February salaries before 4 PM on Tuesday saying failure to do this will see the end of the partnership between the two sides.

Meanwhile, the company has resumed sponsoring the club after the supporters apologised.

NMC and Bullets signed a five year K0.5 billion partnership deal last year when Sam Chilunga was the team’s Chairman before he was ousted midway last season.