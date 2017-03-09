Britam donates to 2017 SAJ tourney

Britam Insurance Company has donated items worth K1.2 million towards Sports Administrators and Journalists (SAJ) tournament scheduled to take place on 25 March this year in Lilongwe.

The annual event which was introduced in 2015 with the aim of bringing together all sports administrators and journalists from all the regions of the country, received a major boost as Britam fulfilled its promise of sponsoring this year’s tourney.

The insurance company has donated a trophy, medals, and two sets of uniforms to Southern Region Socials Football Team and Central Region Socials Football Team ahead of the much anticipated tournament.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Britam offices in Delamere Building in Blantyre on Wednesday morning, Country Sales and Marketing Manager Sellina Nkhoma said the donation was a continuation of the promise made by the company in 2016.

“This is the fulfilment of what we promised to the group that approached us last year to sponsor social football. As an insurance company, what matters most is fulfilling the promises we made and this is exactly what we do to our clients and for Britam to associate with groups like this one, we find it very important because we will reach out to possible customers for business, so we are looking forward to a very successful partnership,” she said.

On his part, SAJ Publicity Secretary Anthony Manda said the donation has come at a right time when the organizing team was sweating to get things done on time.

“We are very grateful and excited with this gesture from Britam because it has come at a time when the pressure was mounting on the organizing committee to get things done before the tournament date so we are very happy with this development and we believe that the journey has now begun,” he explained.

SAJ defending champions Southern Region Socials through their Technical Director Lawson Nakoma extended their gratitude to Britam for the kind gesture. He also vowed to defend the cup in Lilongwe.

“We are very grateful to Britam for coming to our rescue by supporting us with the trophy, medals and the uniforms. This donation is a timely boost and it will give us the courage to go defend our title in Lilongwe,” he said.

The tournament rotates across all the four regions of Malawi annually. The maiden tournament took place in Mzuzu before being hosted in Blantyre last year.

In a related development, sportswear retailer Into Sports has donated six match balls towards the event.