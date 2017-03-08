Cholera outbreak feared in Mzuzu main market

Vendors selling merchandise in Mzuzu main market say they fear a cholera outbreak emanating from the market due to poor hygiene.

According to a businessman in old hardware Market Sylvester Kauteka, the Mzuzu City Council is doing little to remove waste at the market.

He said the poor hygienic conditions in the crowded area may lead to cholera.

“Nothing is happening inside the market to prevent the pandemic, for instance there are only two toilets in the whole market that is not enough the way we are now the number of people who are using these toilets is growing everyday.

“Second thing is bins which people can easily use are not enough especially where our friends are selling fresh fruits and where there are restaurants,” he said.

Kauteka who is also a secretary for old hardware section of the market, pleaded with Mzuzu City Council to help put concrete floor in spots where water stagnates after rains.

He also called on the council to build toilets and add waste bins in order to prevent cholera outbreak.

Mzuzu city main Market is surrounded by buildings and there is no way the council can expand the market.

The city council already constructed another market but for some years the vendors have been refusing to relocate to the flea marketing saying it is out of town.