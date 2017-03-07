Vincent Murekezi to appeal five-year jail term

Convicted Rwandan national Vincent Murekezi has said he will appeal against his five-year sentence for corruption.

A magistrate court in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe sentenced Murekezi to five years imprisonment for corruption. Murekezi’s lawyer Wapona Kita confirmed that his client is to appeal against the ruling handed on Monday by Principal magistrate Patrick Chirwa.

The ruling followed a complaint the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) received alleging that on 30th December, 2007, Komani Nyasulu a clearing agent, got K200,000 from Murekezi in order to facilitate evasion of duty of about K2.2 million.

Both Murekezi and Nyasulu were taken to court in 2008 where they were charged with corrupt transaction by private bodies contrary to Section 26 of the Corrupt Practices Act.

The Bureau concluded the prosecution case on the 4th May 2011. Before the delivery of the judgment, Murekezi, jumped bail and the case proceeded only against Komani Nyasulu.

He was convicted and sentenced in April, 2011. On 2nd February, 2017 the Principal Magistrate read the judgment to Murekezi in accordance with Section 139 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Code and convicted him as charged. On Monday Murekezi was handed a five year jail term.

The sentence will run from 2nd February, 2017.