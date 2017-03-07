Reinstate Board of Trustees, Nyasa Manufacturing demands

Just hours after suspending its sponsorship to Big Bullets, Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NMC) has ordered the team’s supporters executive committee to reinstate the ousted Board of Trustees in order to resume sponsoring the club.

NMC dropped a bomb when it announced the suspension of its K500 million sponsorship to the people’s team following in-house fighting between the Board of Trustees and the supporters executive committee over the former’s decision to have some positions in the executive committee scrapped off.

The disagreements saw the Board of Trustees’ Chairman James Busile resigning from his position.

Hours later, almost the whole Board of Trustees stepped aside when the supporters committee vowed to have all the positions in the executive committee contested.

To make matters worse, the team’s Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya stepped aside

On Monday the sponsors called for a press briefing where they made their announcement.

“We have decided that our sponsorship should be suspended with immediate effect until all the squabbles are over. With the Board of Trustees all resigning, we don’t know whom to trust as such, we are demanding the supporters committee to reinstate the Trustees committee if we are to resume sponsoring the club otherwise, we will completely pull out,” said NMC Chairman Konrad Buckle.

And in his reaction, the Trustees General Secretary Jim Kalua said: “I have spoken to all stakeholders including Chair Busile, Noel Lipipa and Stone Mwamadi in order to map the way forward. Hopefully tomorrow all will be in place. Let Bullets not suffer,” said Kalua.

Gregory Madeya, who is also one of the Board of Trustees members to have resigned when the pressure was just too much to handle said: “The Lilongwe meeting was held to mislead them and I am doubting if we won’t mislead them again but for the love of the team, we may rethink our position,” he said.

According to reports, Busile is willing to rescind his decision and resume his position in order to calm the storm.

Efforts to speak to the interim Chairman Noel Lipipa and supporters chairman Stone Mwamadi proved futile as they did not pick up their phones.