AXA bus runs over man

A 27-year-old man has died in Machinga after he was run over by an AXA bus.

Machinga police confirmed the development with Malawi24 on Monday and said the fatal road accident occurred during the night of March 5.

The Police identified the deceased as Wyson Filla who was drunk and had slept along the road.

According to Machinga police spokesperson Davie Sulumba, the bus with the registration number MN 7450 was being driven by 70-year-old Daiman Magombo.

It was coming from the direction of Machinga towards Liwonde town with passengers on board. Upon arrival at Liwonde, the bus run over Filla who had slept along the road near Liwonde Bus depot.

The victim sustained internal injuries and died on the spot.

Filla hailed from Chisemula village in the area of Traditional Authority Sitola in Machinga district.

Meanwhile, the police are advising road users mainly drivers to maintain speed limit and be observant when driving on all the roads of Malawi to avoid such cases.