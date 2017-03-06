Powertex in Drive for Free promotion

Powertex Limited has introduced a ‘Drive for Free’ promotion as one way of rewarding its current and old customers.

The company, which was established in 2014, sells batteries and customers will enter into the promotion draw by producing an original receipt which was used when they bought batteries between 2014 to presently.

According to Powertex Chief Executive Officer Itayi Claude Chidzero said the decision to come up with the promotion is because they want to give back to its customers.

“All we asking from the customers is a receipt which they used to purchase our products. The promotion is open to everyone who bought batteries from us when we opened our offices.”

“In case they lost the receipt, they can just bring the battery and we will check the serial numbers if it from us so that they should qualify to enter into the draw,” he explained.

Chidzero said the promotion is running in three outlets situated at Lilongwe City Centre and in Blantyre along Haile Sellaise Road and in Limbe along Churchill Road.

“Our customers appreciate that our products are durable. Since we started operating, we have been providing them with long lasting batteries that don’t requore service at all,” he concluded.

Three lucky winners will receive fuel cards loaded with 100 litres of fuel. However, each winner will be entitled to redeem 20 litres of fuel a month from June to November this year.