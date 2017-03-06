Nsanje South West MP spits venom at Mutharika

Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West constituency, Dr Joseph Chidanti Malunga, has accused the Peter Mutharika’s led government for what he said is shielding the most wanted criminal ministers.

Malunga who recently abandoned the ruling Democratic Progressive Party(DPP) after the party failed fulfill its agreement it promised his constituents, said Mutharika is reluctant to bring to book Dr George Chaponda,the then minister of Agriculture despite concrete evidences by both the joint parliamentary inquiry committee and the Anti Corruption Bureau who found him with a huge of money stashed in suitcase in his bedroom.

Malunga who did not mince words says DPP is a failed government,having full of thieves and that it cannot rule Malawi again come 2019.

“Oh yes! DPP is decayed party,having a bunch of thieves,wherever they are,are bunch of thieves and we cannot be ruled by bunch of thieves”,said Malunga as quoted by Malawi24.

According to the Law maker,DPP has been given a red card and most Malawians are fed up with its corrupt practices.

Speaking at a political rally he organized on Sunday,March 5,2017 at Nsanje Boma,Dr Chidanti Malunga who is also Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture has warned that his committee will not leave any stone unturned but cleaning up all messes currently rocking in the Agriculture sector.

He said apart from the maize gate that has seen former Agriculture Minister,Dr George Chaponda being implicated,there are some companies and people who have been summoned to answer questions on how they took part in the procurement of 2016/2017 FISP come Monday next week.

He said as a Chairperson for Parliamentary committee on Agriculture,he will expose all people who will be involved in the plunder of government moneys during the process of procuring FISP for 2016/2017 growing season.