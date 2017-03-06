Man jailed over human placenta

The Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced Madalitso Kalamula, 29, to three months imprisonment after he was found looking for a human placenta at a hospital.

Kalamula on the night of January 5, 2017 was suspiciously seen by the night shift nurses at Nkhotakota District Hospital wandering at the maternity wing corridor, police told Malawi24.

Following the suspicions, the nurses hurriedly alerted the watchmen who apprehended the suspect and took him to Nkhotakota police.

While at the police, Kalamula confessed that he was there in search of a human placenta to make medicine and cure his disease as advised by a herbalist.

Police then charged him with an offence of conduct likely to cause breach of peace contrary to section 181 of the penal code.

After a trial at Nkhotakota first magistrate court, he was sentenced to three months in prison.

Kalamula hails from Nkhunje village in the area of senior chief Mwadzama in Nkhotakota.