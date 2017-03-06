Limbani Masamba beats Tanzanian boxer

Limbani Masamba won a unanimous points decision to defeat Tanzania’s Moses Mwalwanda in an 8 round welterweight non-title bout held at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe.

It was a good bout since all boxers showed that they were well prepared but Masamba geared up in the fifth round and dominated more with hard punches that gave Mwalwanda a tough time.

After the bout, Masamba said he was a happy man saying he has achieved what he expected before the fight.

“Am happy to win this fight and looking forward now to a title fight. This is what I was expecting and I did all my preparation in a different way than all the time,” said Masamba.

His opponent Moses Mwalwanda apart from accepting the loss claimed that the judges were biased.

“Yes it was not my day but I want also to blame judges. They are biased on decision making and I want rematch against Masamba in Tanzania,” he said.

M1 Center point is now a place for entertainment and sports like boxing in Lilongwe and central region.