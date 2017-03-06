Just in: Uladi hands himself to ACB

Opposition Peoples Party (PP) acting President Uladi Mussa has handed himself over in the hands of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in the wake of reports there is a standing warrant of arrest issued against him in the scandal that involves issuance of citizenships to illegal immigrants.

Reports say the Salima Central parliamentarian has since admitted to have issued the citizenships said he did that because he held the post of Foreign Affairs Minister.

He granted citizenship to illegal immigrants from Burundi, Rwanda and other war prone countries when he served as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security some years ago – in a series of instances that saw him obtaining millions of money.

According to reports, information that the law enforcers are gathering now indicates that the Salima South Member of Parliament made use of his post to to grant the citizenship to the foreigners who did not stand it to be granted a Malawian citizenship.

Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (ACB) hunt for People’s Party interim president Uladi Mussa has ended today after the legislator handed himself to the graft-busting body.

Mussa who is being represented by lawyer Patrick Maulidi has been acompanied to ACB by PP members and some members of his family.

Last week the bureau obtained a warrant of arrest for Mussa over his involvement in issuing passports and citizenships to some foreign nationals when he was Minister of Home Affairs during the PP regime.

But Mussa denied any wrongdoing saying it was his duty as Home Affairs Minister to grant citizenships.

Mussa further suspected that ACB is being used to suppress his political journey.

Recently, ACB arrested chief Immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala over the same matter.

The case also involves former chief citizenship officer David Kwanjana.

Meanwhile, Mankhwala has been granted bail on conditions of reporting to the ACB every fortnight.

The incidents took place from November 2012 to until the PP lost the elections 2014.