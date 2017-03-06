Bravo Nomads, that’s the way to go

For the first time in history, we have witnessed a local club hosting a well organised gala awards, awarding players who were outstanding last season.

Yes, we are talking about Be Forward Wanderers’ inaugural players gala awards ceremony which took place at Robins Park Hall in the commercial city of Blantyre on Saturday night.

The Nomads had a very successful 2016 soccer season in which they managed to win Carlsberg Cup and Fisd Challenge Cup plus winning the Luso Television Bus Ipite bonanza at the expense of rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

Players who performed well for the Blantyre based giants left Robins Park Hall full of smiles as they became the first to be rewarded at a public event.

Truth be told, what the Nomads did was very special and it has just reminded us that indeed we have administrators who are trying their level best to take Malawian football to another level.

It was very encouraging to see players leaving the hall with money and refrigerators.

The Nomads have a history of winning every new cup that has just been introduced and we are not surprised to see the club being the first to introduce players gala awards.

Our players are our heroes, without them, we couldn’t be here talking about football. We talk football because we have players who, when they are inside the field of play, they give it all to keep us entertained.

The decision to award the best performers was timely and this will also motivate other players to perform well next season.

It was also encouraging to hear that the team’s sponsors will dangle a car for the 2017 best player and this will also be the first time for the local players to experience this.

Once again, congratulations to Be Forward Wanderers management for coming up with such a colourful event.

It’s our wish to see other clubs emulating what the Nomads have done… Bravo