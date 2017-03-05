Three arrested over pistol

Police at Nchalo in Chikhwawa are keeping three suspects in custody for being found in possession of a pistol and live ammunitions.

Chikhwawa Police Station spokesperson Sergeant Andrew Mayawo said the pistol of a type Parabellum with 6 rounds of live ammunitions were recovered from the three.

According to Sergeant Mayawo, the three are identified as; Chamasiku Chipangula aged 24 from Sekeni village T/A Lundu, John Patrick aged 37 and Fredrick Dossi from Chikweu village T/A Chapananga in Chikhwawa district.

Mayawo said Chamasiku Chipangula and his two accomplices will appear in court on Monday to answer charges of being found in possession of firearms without permit.

As for Chipangula who was already nabbed by police on burglary charges and released on bail a while ago, he will now answer two counts of burglary and being found in possession of powerful weapons without the knowledge of authorities.