70 year old grandpa jailed for raping granddaughter, 8

Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 70 year-old man to 8 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping his 8 year-old granddaughter.

Prosecutor Emmanuel Kambwiri based at Namwera Police Post told the court that on February 9 the victim accompanied her grandfather to the maize field but few hours later her mother was surprised to see the girl returning home while in tears and also with blood coming from her private parts.

After being questioned, the young girl revealed that her grandfather James Nikisi had raped her.

The matter was reported to Namwera Police Post and later a medical examination at Namwera Health Centre confirmed that the girl was raped.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement but he was found guilty after the state paraded four witnesses.

In his mitigation he begged the court to consider him because of his old age but the prosecutor pleaded for a stiff penalty.

In his submission, first grade magistrate Ronald M’bwana expressed his concern over the old man’s conduct.

M’bwana then slapped him with 8 years imprisonment with hard labour.

The rapist hails from Chiwina village, Traditional Authority Jalasi in Mangochi District.