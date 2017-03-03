Uladi Mussa denies wrongdoing in citizenship scandal

Opposition People’s Party (PP) acting president Uladi Mussa has denied wrongdoing following accusations that he gave citizenships to foreign nationals when he was home affairs minister.

This follows a warrant of arrest that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) have obtained for the arrest of Mussa on suspicions of being corrupt in giving citizenship to Burundians, Rwandans among the nationals who approached the then minister during the PP era.

However, Mussa has brushed aside the allegations arguing that he was working as per the law demands.

“This so strange to me, the work of the home affairs minister is to grant citizenships and ACB has never called me for any suspicions,” said Mussa.

Mussa further suspected that ACB is being used to suppress his political journey.

Recently, ACB arrested chief Immigration Officer Hudson Mankhwala over the same matter.

The case also involves former chief citizenship officer David Kwanjana.

Meanwhile, Mankhwala has been granted bail on conditions of reporting to the ACB every fortnight.