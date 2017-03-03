Msonda thanks APM for board member appointment

….I will deliver to the expectations of Malawians.

Former People’s Party (PP) spokesperson Ken Msonda has applauded the Malawi leader Peter Mutharika for appointing him to be a board member for Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC).

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Msonda disclosed that he is to deliver as a member of PPPC board for the interests of Malawians.

“I am so grateful to God Almighty for the appointment in PPPC board. I am thankful to our state President HE professor APM for trusting me to serve my country in that capacity and am humbled.

“With the experience I gained during the Privatization of MTL when I was Board Acting Chairperson, I am sure HE APM made the right choice; I shall perform my duties to the best of my knowledge and carry my responsibilities to the best of my ability,” he said. Msonda changed his party colours to ‘blue’ officially at a Democratic Progress Party ( DPP) rally on November 27, 2016 at Masintha ground in Lilongwe. His resignation as spokesman raised eyebrows as the public suspected Msonda of joining the ruling party for ‘favours’, allegations which he downplayed.