Man beats wife to death, then commits suicide

A 58 year-old man on Wednesday beat up his wife to death and later hanged himself in his bedroom in Phalombe district.

According to the district’s police public relations officer, Sub Inspector Augustus Mnkhwazi, on 28th February 2017 at around 6pm, the couple were seen walking together within Chebula village as they were coming from a beer drinking joint while very drunk.

Mnkhwazi said on 1st March, 2017 Mr George Mathanda who was on his way to the garden found a body of a woman lying dead with swollen head, bruises all over the body, completely naked and muddy dumped in a maize field. He notified relatives of the deceased as he had identified the body.

The publicist further said people rushed to the scene and suspected that the husband of the deceased had a hand in the death.

When the relatives went to check on the husband at home, they found him hanging in his bedroom. Matter was reported to Mulomba Police Unit. Police visited both scenes. Postmortems on both bodies indicated that the woman died of brain damage due to head injuries while the husband died of suffocation due to strangulation according to a doctor from Phalombe Health Cente

The woman, Ethel Kachepa, 49, hailed from Nyangu village while her husband Lifred Mukhweya, 58, hailed from Nakoma village all from T/A Mkanda in Mulanje.

Meanwhile, Police have instituted investigations into the issue.