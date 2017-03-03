Malawi Govt to create 18,000 jobs for youths

As many Malawian youths are looking for employment, government has revealed plans to create 18,000 jobs through a loan from African Development Bank (ADB).

During the last day of mid-year budget review meeting in Parliament on Thursday, legislators allowed government to borrow K7.5 billion to help in job creation for young people in the country.

Malawi minister of finance Goodall Gondwe, disclosed that the Jobs for the Youth project will see more youths getting employment.

Gondwe said the loan that is excepted to be repaid in 40 years will lower unemployment rate in the country.

However, Kasungu North East Parliamentarian Wakuda Kamanga warned that a huge chunk of the money should not be used in administrative part of the project arguing that many loans have been enjoyed by those working for the project through workshops.

Jobs for the youths project is to end in 2021 as government hopes to launch it this month.