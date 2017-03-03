Demonstrations not solution to Malawi’s problems – Undule

Former rights activist Undule Mwakasungula has said demonstrations are not a solution to solving problems facing the country.

This is coming at a time when some Civil Society Organisations organised demonstrations in Lilongwe saying the current government has failed to solve the problems the country is facing.

One of the social analysts in the country, Undule Makasungula, said it is disappointing that the CSOs resort to demostrations which are not helping Malawi.

Mwakasungula said it is always important not to missuse the right to demonstrate and to always respect dialogue.

”The Civil Society in the country want to resort everything into demostrations as part of enjoying their human right of which I think is one way of misusing the right to demonstration,” said Mwakasungula.

He added that taking every issue to the street is not helping the country but dialogue is the best solution to finding lasting solutions to the country’s problems.

The former rights activist further said that whatever action CSOs take they will end on a round table as such they need to review their policies.