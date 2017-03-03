CONGOMA gets tough on greedy NGOs

The Council for Non Governmental Organizations (CONGOMA) has warned its members who get funds from politicians that they will be deregistered.

This follows reports of Non Governmental Organizations (NGOs) getting funds from political parties to be advancing their political agenda.

Board Chairperson Macbain Mkandawire said the council is to investigate on reports of any NGO getting funds from political parties in Malawi.

Mkandawire also cautioned politicians to stop funding NGOs for their political desire arguing that the development is creating “hatred” among citizens.

The board urged the NGOs to focus on activism and not politics arguing that they are to serve interests of citizens and not politicians.

Some NGOs are reported to be tools of politicians to fight back opponents in politics, a development that has seen people splitting apart as they choose which side to support.

Among such activities that politicians have been funding NGOs to fight their opponents include demonstrations.