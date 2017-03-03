Carlsberg’s Kuphweketsa promotion beckons

Carlsberg is set to launch a new promotion in style with a number of mouthwatering music performances lined up to spice up the occasion.

The Kuphweketsa promotion will be launched on Saturday, 4th March, at Mbowe in the capital Lilongwe.

The company which is synonymous with entertainment is therefore pleased to bring back the party mood.

Men of the moment in the country’s music will share the stage with veteran Sir Soldier Lucius Banda, as they will dish out vibes to keep the mood lively.

The line up of performers include, Sir Soldier Lucius Banda and Zembani Band featuring Sam Simakweli, Nepman and Limbani Banda, award winning hip hop as well as dancehall maestros Martse and Malinga Mafia respectively.

Doors will be open to only those who will buy 3 Carlsberg beers. In this regard, the three bottles will be an entry ticket on the day.

The whole day will be dedicated to the fun. From 10 Am till late, the calendar of events will be unfolding to patrons’ taste.

According to the company, entry in the promotion will be upon buying 5 bottles of Carlsberg beer. A Carlsberg house party awaits the lucky winner.