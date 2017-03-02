REVEALED: Five reasons why Nyasa Manufacturing Company would dump Bullets

With news circulating on the social network that Nyasa Manufacturing Company (NCM) has dumped Nyasa Big Bullets, Malawi24 is in possession of a document which has explained five possible reasons that would force the sponsors to pull out from the deal.

According to information at hand, NMC and Bullets officials will start meeting this evening to discuss ways on how the current in-house fighting can come to an end.

According to what we have sourced, Nyasa Manufacturing would consider dumping Bullets if:

The team finishes outside the top 3 after the end of the season. If there is mismanagement of funds by those running the club. If the executive committee fail to provide financial reports to the sponsors If sponsors turn over will not reach 20 % per partnership year. If there is fraud by club or club agents 6. If the team’s executive committee is removed without the consent of sponsors.

When contacted, an official from Bullets who opted for anonymity, said Nyasa Manufacturing is happy with how the executive committee is running the team. Commenting on the rumors, interim Chairman Noel Lipipa said: “It’s not true, we are meeting them tonight,” he said.

Dust is refusing to settle at Bullets following the disagreement between the Board of Trustees and supporters executive committee over the decision to have executive polls this month.

The Board of Trustees told the supporters committee that they were in favor of commercialization drive being championed by Malinda Chinyama but not executive polls as per demanded by the constitution.

However, the supporters committee led by Stone Mwamadi vowed to have the polls conducted saying the team’s constitution should not be violated.

The wrangle has seen some members from the Board of Trustees resigning from their respective positions.

Things got worse on Wednesday when Finance and Administration Chairman Fleetwood Haiya announce his resignation from his position with immediate effect.