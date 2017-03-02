Malawian man brutally murdered in Nkhotakota

Two suspects are in Nkhotakota police custody for murdering Ellard Mndala of Malizani village Traditional Authority Mwadzama in the district.

Nkhokokata Police Deputy Spokesperson Paul Malimwe told Malawi24 that it is believed that the two suspects namely; Kondwani Stephano, 26, and Benford Mdebwe, 62, committed the crime on the night of February 23 this year and after that they dumped the remains into a nearby dam in the village.

Postmortem conducted by medical personnel from Nkhotakota District Hospital revealed that the death was due to excessive loss of blood since the victim sustained deep cuts on the forehead.

On Tuesday police arrested the two in connection to the death.

The suspects are expected to appear before Nkhotakota First Grade Magistrate court soon to answer charges of murder after police.

Stephano hails from Namalo village while Mdebwe hails from Malizani village, all from the area of Traditional Authority Mwadzama in Nkhotakota District.