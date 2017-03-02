Devotion: What will profit you?

Mar 8:36 KJV* “For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

Jesus Christ is coming but it seems few are ready for His coming.Mat 24:37-39 WEB* “As the days of Noah were, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.

For as in those days which were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered into the ship, and they didn’t know until the flood came, and took them all away, so will be the coming of the Son of Man.”

When we speak about the coming of Jesus, some people mock us as they mocked Noah. But the truth still remains that He is coming. When you read all the signs that would occur before his coming, you will agree that we are so close to His coming. So close than what many people are imagining. You may wish it to be a bit far but its close and hence need to get ready. Mat 24:44 WEB “Therefore also be ready, for in an hour that you don’t expect, the Son of Man will come.”

Some Christians are so tied up with the things of the world and have forgotten of the coming of the Messiah. If you go on social networks on a Sunday, then just isolate Christians statuses. There are more secular comments on issues such as football, than on their Church messages and the Word. Some Christians opt to go to football when the games are scheduled at the same time with their church activities. Others are so tied up with weekend schooling to an extent that more than six months pass without fellowshipping with fellow believers. They cant even find spare time within the week days for fellowship but rather use it for their studies. Others are busy with other things.

One important question is Where are you going to spend the eternity? Choose Christ. You can’t make it to heaven without Him! Also take along someone. Which means minister the gospel to some sinner and win them to Christ. Remember nothing should stop you from entering heaven. What will profit a man if he gains the whole world but loses their own soul in hell?

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for reminding me of the coming of the Lord Jesus. Every day I will prepare for His coming. I am winning souls unto the Kingdom and am not slacking in the things of God. I will remain zealous for your work. In Jesus Name.Amen

