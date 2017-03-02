Bullets supporters concerned over lack of new signings

Nyasa Big Bullets supporters say they are very concerned with their team’s lack of new signings in the on-going local transfer window.

This follows a revelation by supporters’ executive committee that Bullets management has failed to sign players that were recommended by the committee last month.

According to supporters committee Chairman Stone Mwamadi, four players were presented to the team’s management but nothing has happened.

The development has left Bullets supporters with more questions than answers as to what is going on at the club with less than five weeks to go before the new season kicks off.

“We are very concerned with the lack of activity on the transfer market with less than five weeks to go before the new season kicks off. We presented four players to our management but nothing happened so we will arrange a meeting with them to map the way forward,” said Mwamadi.

Despite failing to reveal the names of the players, Malawi24 has established that Azam Tigers’ Yamikani Chester and Be Forward Wanderers’ Isaac Kaliati were some of the players that were presented to Bullets’ management.

According to our findings, Chester will meet Bullets management this week to finalize talks for a possible move before the window is shut on 31st March.

Bullets finished on second position behind Kamuzu Barracks last season when they only managed to win the Presidential Cup.