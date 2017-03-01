Govt to relocate refugees from Dzaleka to Karonga despite opposition

The Malawi government through the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Grace Chiumia has insisted that it will soon move all refugees from Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa to the Northern Region district of Karonga.

Government officially announced its plans to relocate Dzaleka Refugee Camp from Dowa to Karonga in the Northern part of Malawi last year in May.

Concerned people from Karonga protested the decision saying the move will lead to insecurity in the area.

Making his contribution to the midterm budget review statement in Parliament in Lilongwe, Member of Parliament for Karonga Central Frank Mwenefumbo said people of Karonga are not happy with the intention of government and UNHCR to relocate Dzaleka Refugee Camp to Karonga.

But in her response, Chiumia said government will go ahead with the relocation of Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa to Katiri in Karonga.

Chiumia said the decision has been arrived at since the project received overwhelming support from a special committee headed by Paramount Chief Kyungu of the district.

